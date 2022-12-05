Video Shows Father Saving 2-Year-Old from Coyote

A two-year-old girl is recovering from her injuries after being attacked by a coyote in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. Per CNN, it happened Friday afternoon in front of the family’s home. The father, Ariel Eliyahuo, had just pulled into the driveway after picking the kids up from daycare. He didn’t notice the coyote when he put the toddler down in the yard beside the vehicle. In video captured by a security camera, the girl can be heard screaming out as a coyote grabs her by the leg and starts dragging her down the sidewalk before her father intervened—picking her up and trying to shoo the animal away.

The animal wasn’t in a big hurry to flee the scene, however, until Eliyahuo threw a water bottle at it. Per Israel National News, the family is Israeli, which explains why the father can be heard "shouting and cursing in Hebrew" on the video. After the father rushed her into the house, the mother could see blood on the girl’s pantleg. "She had a lot of scratches on her left leg, one of them was deep, actually," the mother recalled, per YNET News. "We had to go to the emergency room to get her a rabies shot. It was dragging her, so her face is a little bruised."

"We don’t live in a zoo, we live in Los Angeles," the father told CNN. "Now I’m really, really, really afraid to let the kids go out, even in the back yard, by themselves." Wildlife officials were still working to catch the coyote Monday afternoon. Assuming they succeed, it will be euthanized and tested for rabies. Officials said such an attack was unusual but not unheard of in a highly developed area like Woodland Hills. It’s the second time a coyote attacked a two-year-old in the greater LA area this year, according to CNN. (Read more coyote stories.)