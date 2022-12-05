Fox Parts Ways With Lara Trump

Lara Trump is no longer a member of the Fox News team. She has parted ways with the network following the launch of father-in-law Donald Trump's presidential campaign, Deadline reports. Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, joined Fox as a paid contributor in March 2021, saying that she had been there so often during Trump's presidency that she felt like an "unofficial member of the team." In a statement Saturday, the network said, "We appreciate Lara's valuable contributions across Fox News Media programming." Lara Trump was an Inside Edition producer for four years but left to join Trump's 2016 campaign.

Fox has long had a policy that bars people from being paid contributors when they or somebody close to them runs for public office. In Lara Trump's case, the parting of ways appears amicable and routine, though it comes as some of Rupert Murdoch's other media properties have strongly criticized Trump, the Los Angeles Times reports. Fox has not been as scathing about Trump's latest White House bid as outlets like the New York Post, but Lara Trump still had criticism to push back against on Fox Business Network last month, reports Variety. "I'm sure you're very supportive of your father-in-law, but to those of us on the outside looking at it, it didn't seem as though he's got the old magic, you know what I mean?" anchor Stuart Varney said. Lara Trump replied, "Oh, well, I highly disagree with that."