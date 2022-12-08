All Nantucket Beaches Are Now Topless Beaches

While anybody visiting a beach in Nantucket at this time of year will probably want to keep their top and the rest of their clothes on, women and men alike are now free to go topless. Massachusetts Attorney General and Gov.-elect Maura Healey approved the bylaw on Tuesday, allowing it to take effect, WMUR reports. "In order to promote equality for all persons, any person shall be allowed to be topless on any public or private beach within the town of Nantucket," the bylaw states. Under state law, only men can go topless on beaches and in other public places, with women facing a potential penalty of up to three years in prison and a $300 fine, reports WCVB.

The bylaw was approved by island residents in a 327-242 vote in May. The move was spearheaded by resident Dorothy Stover, the Nantucket Current reports. Stover, a sex educator, discussed topics ranging from the history of swimsuits to the stimulation of male nipples during the May debate. "I hope you vote for equality today," she said. “Being topless is not being nude. It would not make them be nude, it would allow tops to be optional for anyone who wants to go topless." (Read more topless beaches stories.)