The mystery over what killed soccer writer Grant Wahl has been solved, and his wife now says "no amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him." Dr. Celine Gounder announced Wednesday that her husband died from a rupture of a previously unknown aortic aneurysm, and that there was nothing anyone in the World Cup stadium in Doha, Qatar, could've done, reports NPR. Gounder writes in a statement that an autopsy revealed the burst aneurysm, and that "the chest pressure he experienced shortly before his death may have represented the initial symptoms."

"His death was unrelated to COVID," she notes. "His death was unrelated to vaccination status. There was nothing nefarious about his death." Gounder appeared Wednesday on CBS This Morning and told interviewer Gayle King that "it's just one of these things that had been likely brewing for years, and for whatever reason it happened at this point in time," per CNN. Gounder also addressed the initial suspicions of her brother-in-law, Eric Wahl, who had said at one point that he suspected foul play (he has since walked those accusations back).

"In these kinds of moments, you really have to show grace to how people grieve," Gounder told King, noting that her family had seen "a lot of loss in the last few years." "So that was grief talking," King noted of Eric Wahl. Gounder concurred. She went on to say how much all the tributes to her late husband have been a source of comfort, and that she hopes everyone remembers him not only as an esteemed sports journalist, but also as a "kind, generous person who was really dedicated to social justice." Read more of Gounder's tribute to Grant Wahl here. (Read more Grant Wahl stories.)