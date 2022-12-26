It's that time of the year when we look back fondly (and not so fondly) at the best and worst of what went down over the past 12 months. The only guarantees we had going into 2022 were death, taxes, and a new set of achievements recognized by Guinness World Records. UPI rounds up 10 of those feats, specifically picked from what it describes as "the record-keeping organization's more obscure categories." Here they are:
- Farthest tightrope walk in high heels: 639 feet, 7 inches, by Vermont teen Ariana Wunderle (wearing 4-inch heels)
- Largest gathering of people with the same first and last name: 178 individuals named Hirokazu Tanaka assembled in Tokyo
- Fastest time to assemble a Mr. Potato Head: 5.43 seconds, by Malaysia's Lim Kai Yi
- Longest beard chain: 150 feet, by hirsute competitors in Casper, Wyoming
- Fastest time to eat 10 Carolina Reaper chile peppers: 33.15 seconds, by California's Gregory Foster
- Longest journey by pumpkin boat (paddling): 37.5 miles, by Nebraska's Duane Hansen (who celebrated his 60th birthday on the day he broke the record)
- Most drink cans placed on head using air suction: 10, by Wisconsin's Jamie Keeton
- Fastest time to find and alphabetize all 26 letters in a can of alphabet soup: 2 minutes, 8.6 seconds, by Oregon's Jacob Chandler
- Most eggs balanced on the back of a hand: 18, by Iraq's Ibrahim Sadeq
- Farthest distance to blow a pea: 84 feet, 11.28 inches, by Idaho's David Rush (earning his 250th Guinness honor); Newser has covered him before.
for colorful details on the records, including the fact that the group named Hirokazu Tanaka stole the record from 164 people named Martha Stewart.)