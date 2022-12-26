It's that time of the year when we look back fondly (and not so fondly) at the best and worst of what went down over the past 12 months. The only guarantees we had going into 2022 were death, taxes, and a new set of achievements recognized by Guinness World Records. UPI rounds up 10 of those feats, specifically picked from what it describes as "the record-keeping organization's more obscure categories." Here they are:

Read the UPI piece for colorful details on the records, including the fact that the group named Hirokazu Tanaka stole the record from 164 people named Martha Stewart.)