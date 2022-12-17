A tractor-trailer accident this week left a big mess on a Virginia highway, and it wasn't just debris from the crash. WAVY reports that Virginia State Police were called to the scene of an accident on Interstate 95 in Greensville County around 12:30am on Friday, where one big rig had smashed into another—spilling 40,000 pounds of meatballs all over the road. Investigators determined that the driver of the first truck, IDed as Al Stenford, had veered off the road while driving southbound, overcorrected, and hit a guardrail, causing his vehicle to jackknife and the trailer to detach.

The second truck driver, who was heading in the same direction, couldn't avoid hitting the trailer. Police, the Greensville County Fire Department, and other first responders all converged on the scene, toiling for two hours to extract the second driver from his vehicle, per Fox News. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries. Stenford, meanwhile, who wasn't reported to have been hurt, was cited for failing to obey a highway marker. It's not clear which truck dumped the meatball load onto the highway. (Read more meatballs stories.)