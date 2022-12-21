Zelensky Gets Red-Carpet Welcome at White House

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a summit with President Biden and an address to Congress in a bid to shore up support for his country and send a defiant message to its Russian invaders. A US official confirmed that a US Air Force jet carrying the Ukrainian leader landed at Joint Base Andrews, just outside the capital, the AP reports. Zelensky received a red-carpet welcome at the White House, where he was to meet with Biden in the afternoon and then join Biden for a news conference in the East Room. The address to Congress is expected this evening.

Zelensky said on his Twitter account before his arrival that the visit, his first known trip outside Ukraine since the war began in February, was "to strengthen resilience and defense capabilities” of Ukraine and to discuss cooperation with the United States." Polish broadcaster TVN24 said Zelensky crossed into Poland early Wednesday on his way to Washington. The station showed footage of what appeared to be Zelensky arriving at a train station and being escorted to a motorcade. TVN24 said the video, partially blurred for security reasons, was shot in Przemysl, a Polish border town that has been the arrival point for many refugees fleeing the war.

"I am in Washington today to thank the American people, the President, and the Congress for their much-needed support,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram, per the Hill. "And also to continue cooperation to bring our victory closer. I will hold a series of negotiations to strengthen the resilience and defense capabilities of Ukraine." Just before his arrival, the US announced its largest single delivery of arms to Ukraine, including Patriot surface-to-air missiles, and Congress planned to vote on a spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine. (It's not clear, however, whether Zelensky will get the long-range missiles he is seeking.)