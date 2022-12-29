3 Parents Tried to Take Photos on a Frozen Lake. All Died

Three families living in a Phoenix suburb drove north the day after Christmas to spend time outdoors; it proved fatal for three of the parents. CBS News reports that while in Forest Lakes, Arizona, three of the parents—a married couple and a dad—decided to venture onto the frozen Woods Canyon Lake in order to take pictures. As a sheriff's office rep put it, they apparently "wanted to get some pictures out on the ice." But the ice broke beneath them, sending the three into the frigid waters.

ABC15 reports it took some time for a member of the group to get to an area with cell service, and the first responders who arrived had "limited cold water rescue resources." The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says Haritha Muddana was dead when rescuers pulled her from the water. The bodies of her husband Narayana Muddana, 49, and Gokul Mediseti, 47, were recovered the next day. AZFamily reports the Muddanas leave behind two daughters, ages 7 and 11; ABC15 reports Mediseti had one daughter. A GoFundMe set up for both families has raised more than $600,000. (Read more accidental death stories.)