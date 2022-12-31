Sherlock Is Entering the Public Domain

Sherlock Holmes is finally free to the American public in 2023. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's tales of a whipsmart detective are fair game as of Jan. 1, as the 1927 copyrights expire for the author's last Sherlock Holmes work, per the AP. Alongside the short-story collection The Case-Book of Sherlock Holmes, books such as Virginia Woolf's To The Lighthouse, Ernest Hemingway's Men Without Women, William Faulkner's Mosquitoes, and Agatha Christie's The Big Four—an Hercule Poirot mystery—will become public domain as the calendar turns to 2023. Once a work enters the public domain it can legally be shared, performed, reused, repurposed, or sampled without permission or cost. Some notable works for 2023:



BOOKS

The Gangs of New York, by Herbert Asbury (original publication)

Death Comes for the Archbishop, by Willa Cather

The Big Four, by Agatha Christie

The Tower Treasure, the first Hardy Boys mystery by the pseudonymous Franklin W. Dixon

The Case-Book of Sherlock Holmes, by Arthur Conan Doyle

Copper Sun, by Countee Cullen

Mosquitoes, by William Faulkner

Men Without Women, by Ernest Hemingway

Der Steppenwolf, by Herman Hesse (in German)

Amerika, by Franz Kafka (in German)

Now We Are Six, by A.A. Milne with illustrations from E.H. Shepard

Le Temps retrouvé, by Marcel Proust (in French)

Twilight Sleep, by Edith Wharton

The Bridge of San Luis Rey, by Thornton Wilder

To The Lighthouse, by Virginia Woolf

MOVIES

7th Heaven, directed by Frank Borzage

The Battle of the Century, a Laurel and Hardy film directed by Clyde Bruckman

The Kid Brother, directed by Ted Wilde

The Jazz Singer, directed by Alan Crosland

The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog, directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Metropolis, directed by Fritz Lang

Sunrise, directed by F.W. Murnau

Upstream, directed by John Ford

Wings, directed by William A. Wellman

MUSICAL COMPOSITIONS

"Back Water Blues," “Preaching the Blues” and “Foolish Man Blues” (Bessie Smith)

“The Best Things in Life Are Free,” from the musical Good News (George Gard “Buddy” De Sylva, Lew Brown, Ray Henderson)

“Billy Goat Stomp,” “Hyena Stomp” and “Jungle Blues” (Ferdinand Joseph Morton)

“Black and Tan Fantasy” and “East St. Louis Toodle-O” (Bub Miley, Duke Ellington)

“Can’t Help Lovin’ Dat Man” and “Ol’ Man River,” from the musical Show Boat” (Oscar Hammerstein II, Jerome Kern)

“Diane” (Erno Rapee, Lew Pollack)

“Funny Face” and “’S Wonderful,” from the musical Funny Face (Ira and George Gershwin)

“(I Scream You Scream, We All Scream for) Ice Cream” (Howard Johnson, Billy Moll, Robert A. King)

“Mississippi Mud” (Harry Barris, James Cavanaugh)

“My Blue Heaven” (George Whiting, Walter Donaldson)

“Potato Head Blues" and Gully Low Blues” (Louis Armstrong)

“Puttin’ on the Ritz” (Irving Berlin)

“Rusty Pail Blues,” “Sloppy Water Blues” and “Soothin’ Syrup Stomp” (Thomas Waller)