Avatar 2 Shows No Slippage

Avatar: The Way of Water is the box office king for a third straight week and shows no sign of slowing down. James Cameron's long-awaited sequel brought in an estimated $63 million over the holiday weekend, roughly the same as the previous week, and now has collected more than $400 million domestically and more than $1.3 billion globally. The Way of Water is already the 15th-highest global release ever, just behind the first Black Panther, the AP reports. Numbers released Sunday by Comscore showed Avatar far ahead of the runner-up, Universal's Shrek spinoff Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which made an estimated $16 million, and Disney's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which brought in around $4.8 million.

The Sony biopic Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody made $4.2 million in its second week of release. Babylon, the epic of early Hollywood starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, continued to fare badly despite its five Golden Globe nominations, per the AP. The Paramount release earned just $2.7 million in its second week, a 24% drop, and averaged just $815 per location. By comparison, the new Avatar, a 20th Century Studios film, averaged more than $15,000.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

