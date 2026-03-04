Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Show Smashes Viewership Record

Bad Bunny didn't just play the Super Bowl—he rewrote the record books for global viewership. The NFL, Roc Nation, and Apple Music say the entertainer's halftime show racked up a staggering 4.157 billion views in its first 24 hours worldwide, counting the TV broadcast, plus YouTube and social media streams, reports Rolling Stone . In the US, Nielsen data shows 128.2 million people watched live during the game, making it one of the most-watched halftime performances in the US, just shy of Kendrick Lamar's 133.4 million viewers the previous year.

Yahoo Sports notes that the global viewership figure, "while staggering, shouldn't come as a surprise, as Bad Bunny has far more international appeal than arguably any other artist who has taken the stage for the Super Bowl." That exposure is also translating into chart power, per Rolling Stone. The Puerto Rican star's single "DtMF" climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 the week after the game, his first solo track to top the chart. His album DeBi TiRAR MaS FOToS also returned to No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

A release notes that the performer also enjoyed 24 songs in Apple Music's Daily Top 100 Global list, with six songs in the top 10, following his halftime appearance. Fresh off a Grammy win for album of the year, Bad Bunny has rolled straight into the next leg of his world tour, recently finishing two shows in Sydney and heading to Tokyo on Saturday before a European run starting at the end of May, per Rolling Stone.