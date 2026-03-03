Jim Carrey Mistaken for Clone in Rare Public Appearance

Jim Carrey's face has the internet squinting—but his camp says there's no mystery here. The 62-year-old actor's rep confirms it was "absolutely" Carrey onstage in Paris last week accepting an honorary César Award, after photos and video from the French film ceremony sparked claims he was "unrecognizable" or even a body double, per CNN . The speculation got an extra push when drag artist and transformation pro Alexis Stone posted images captioned "Alexis Stone as Jim Carrey in Paris," alongside a mask, wig, and fake teeth resembling Carrey's look; Stone hasn't publicly clarified the post, though LADbible brought in an Oscar-winning prosthetics expert to dispute what it calls the "Jim Carrey clone theory."

Carrey, who's kept a low profile in recent years, resurfaced in 2025 for the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 premiere and again for the César honor—this time delivering his speech in French. That detail fueled impersonation theories, but the awards' general delegate says Carrey spent months practicing the language. Online chatter has also zeroed in on what CNN describes as his "decidedly fuller and smoother" face, prompting guesses about cosmetic work. But it might simply be that our "parasocial" relationships with celebrities who fall out of the public eye make it "hard to fathom that they have not been frozen in time to look exactly as we remembered," the outlet notes. (Kelly Osbourne isn't looking for feedback on her new look.)