Is Westeros the Next Cinematic Universe?

A never-before-seen Targaryen may be headed for the big screen. Warner Bros. is quietly developing a Game of Thrones movie built around Aegon I—founder of the Targaryen dynasty and conqueror of six of the Seven Kingdoms—with House of Cards creator Beau Willimon having already turned in a first draft, according to Page Six . Studio leaders are said to be enthusiastic about the script, reportedly dubbed Aegon's Conquest, which would mark the first on-screen appearance of the pivotal ruler whose conquest predates the original HBO series by about three centuries.

Whether cameras ever roll is another question. Warner Bros. Discovery is in flux as Paramount Skydance moves to acquire the studio, sparking debate in Hollywood over whether projects will stall or speed up. Some insiders predict a freeze until regulators sign off; others argue the studio has to keep producing and spending, pointing to active plans for The Batman II, a Minecraft sequel, and James Gunn's Superman sequel.

On the TV side, HBO is leaning into cheaper but potent hits like A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, another Thrones prequel, even as it pours blockbuster money into its Harry Potter series—bets that will likely shape what happens to any Thrones feature. Expectations will be high, writes ScreenRant's Tom Russell, noting the film "must surpass the 'wow' factor of its predecessors" to avoid feeling "redundant." "If successful," he adds, "this model could transform Westeros into something closer to a cinematic universe," for which "there's no shortage of untapped material."