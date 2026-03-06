Daryl Hannah: TV Series on JFK Jr. Distorted My Life

Daryl Hannah says she once took comfort in Jacqueline Onassis' advice that tabloids were "bird cage liner" by the next day, but she now argues that in the streaming era, ugly stories now live on forever. In a New York Times opinion piece, the Splash and Roxanne actor condemns the limited FX series Love Story, about John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Carolyn Bessette, for using Hannah's real name to depict a character she calls wildly inaccurate and defamatory. A producer has said her character functioned as an "adversary" to the couple; Hannah counters that real people aren't plot devices and calls the approach "textbook misogyny" that pits women against each other.

Hannah, who's married to rock star Neil Young, lists specific actions the show attributes to "Daryl Hannah"— cocaine use and parties, marriage pressure, desecrating a family heirloom, intruding on a private memorial, planting stories in the press, and comparing Onassis' death to a dog's—and flatly denies them all. "It's appalling to me that I even have to defend myself against a television show," she writes. The 65-year-old says the portrayal has already prompted "hostile" and "threatening" notes from viewers who seem to believe it's factual, threatening the reputation she relies on for her environmental and caregiving work. In an age when dramatizations easily harden into public memory, she writes, real names shouldn't be treated as fictional props: "Bird cage liners biodegrade. Online lies endure." More from Hannah here.