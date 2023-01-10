Ukrainian Troops Are Coming to Oklahoma

US is bringing them here to train with the Patriot missile system
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 10, 2023 11:29 AM CST
Ukrainian Troops Are Coming to Oklahoma
In this file photo, a member of the US Air Force stands near a Patriot missile battery.   (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)

Last month, the US said it was sending its vaunted Patriot missile system to Ukraine. This month, a related move: The Pentagon is bringing Ukrainian soldiers to the US to train on the system, reports the Washington Post. The training will take place at Fort Sill in Oklahoma and will last for several months, per CNN. It could start as soon as next week. The Patriot is seen as one of the most advanced air-defense systems in existence, and Russia has made clear it isn't happy with the US intervention.

Politico previously reported that the US had held off on providing the Patriot for months because of its complexity and the extensive training required. About 90 troops are needed to operate the system, which is designed to shoot down incoming missiles and aircraft. Fort Sill makes sense as a training site because most of the system's simulators and instructors are located there, the story notes. (The US also is sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine.)

