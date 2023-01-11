In-N-Out Burger hasn't made its way across the pond, though Prince Harry is now a new fan. But the iconic restaurant chain based in California is slowly working its way east, now announcing a plan to open sites in Tennessee. Per a statement from company owner and President Lynsi Snyder, the only granddaughter of the chain's founders, new restaurants will be opened in the Volunteer State by 2026, expanding upon the nearly 400 sites it already boasts in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, and Colorado. NPR notes that the new restaurants will be the farthest east the company has ever gone.

The chain will also open up an "eastern territory office" in the city of Franklin. "In every decision I make, I always consider what my family would want," Synder notes in the statement from the company, which was founded in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder. "I have no doubt that my grandparents, dad, and uncle would be proud of this decision." Snyder adds: "We are very excited to provide Tennesseans with our quality burgers, fries, and shakes." State officials are hailing the move, as the administrative office alone is expected to create close to 300 jobs in Williamson County.

"It's a life-changing decision," Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said at a press conference announcing the news, per the Guardian. "It's exciting for our state." A release notes that construction on the Franklin office is set to commence by the end of next year. Snyder is also hinting at future moves. "Don't worry, there's others that will be included in this plan eventually," she said at the presser, acknowledging that other states might be "a little upset" that they're not involved in the most recent news. (Read more In-N-Out stories.)