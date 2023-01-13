This 18-Year-Old Notches a Soccer Milestone

Alyssa Thompson has just gone from being a high school soccer phenom to a professional athlete. On Thursday, the 18-year-old became the first high schooler to be selected first in the National Women's Soccer League draft, reports Yahoo Sports. Don't be surprised if her younger sister Gisele follows her to the pros soon. Some details:

Thompson is still a senior at Harvard-Westlake in Los Angeles, per CNN. Last year, she scored 48 goals in 18 games and was named Gatorade's High School Player of the Year.

She was drafted by Angel City FC, which plays in Los Angles. The season starts in March, and Thompson will take mostly online classes at that point to get her diploma, per ESPN. She says a big part in signing with Angel City is that they pledge to help her continue on with college.