Crews Comb Through Rubble for Survivors of Russian Strike

Ukrainian rescuers were still searching the rubble of an apartment building on Sunday that was struck by Russian missiles, trying to find survivors calling out for help. President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on Telegram that 25 people were killed in the strike, 73 were injured, and 39 rescued, though he said the rescue efforts would continue. "Round the clock," he posted, NBC News reports. "We continue to fight for every life." The building where 1,700 people lived in Dnipro was hit Saturday. Crews used a crane to try to reach survivors on the upper floors, and some survivors signaled rescuers with their cellphones. The cries of one woman, who was later rescued, were heard when a moment of silence was held at the ruins of a house.

Russia also launched attacks on Kyiv and Kharkiv on Saturday after a two-week pause, and more followed on Sunday. Ukraine said it shot down 21 of the 33 cruise missiles Russia launched on Saturday. Its defense forces don't have the capability of stopping the kind of missile that struck the apartment building in Dnipro, per the AP. Russia's Defense Ministry posted Sunday on Telegram that the new round of attacks were a success, saying, "All designated targets have been hit." There was no mention of the Dnipro building. The statement said missiles were aimed at "the military command and control system of Ukraine and related energy facilities."

Dnipro residents joined rescuers in the search and brought clothes and food for those displaced. "This is clearly terrorism and all this is simply not human," one man said. A survivor who was in his apartment when the tower was struck said: "There are no military facilities here. There is nothing here. There is no air defense, there are no military bases here. It just hit civilians, innocent people." A regional governor posted on Telegram that a residential part of the city of Kherson was attacked on Sunday. (Read more Russia-Ukraine war stories.)