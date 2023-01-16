Human Skeleton Found in Disused UC Berkeley Building

'It is not clear how many years they have been there,' police say
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 16, 2023 5:47 PM CST
Skeleton Found in Disused UC Berkeley Building
UC campus buildings.   (Getty Images/Sundry Photography)

The University of California Police Department is investigating a grim find made in a long unoccupied UC Berkeley campus building last week. Officials say the skeletal remains of an unidentified person were found in a building on the Clark Kerr Campus, a group of residential and event space buildings six blocks from the main campus, SFGate reports. "It is not clear how many years they have been there," police said in a statement, per CNN. "There are no outstanding cases of missing individuals from the campus community."

The Alameda County coroner will try to determine the cause of death. Officials say more information will be released when the coroner's reports comes out. "We do not anticipate this investigation will disrupt resident activities at the Clark Kerr Campus," police said. Officials said the skeleton was found Tuesday. "We saw a lot of police activity. There was a construction site. They were like demo-ing everything out of this building and all of a sudden just stopped," a man who had been working in the area told KTVU. "The next day we saw the coroner come. A lot of police activity. It surprised me that much." (Read more UC Berkeley stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X