Human Skeleton Found in Disused UC Berkeley Building

The University of California Police Department is investigating a grim find made in a long unoccupied UC Berkeley campus building last week. Officials say the skeletal remains of an unidentified person were found in a building on the Clark Kerr Campus, a group of residential and event space buildings six blocks from the main campus, SFGate reports. "It is not clear how many years they have been there," police said in a statement, per CNN. "There are no outstanding cases of missing individuals from the campus community."

The Alameda County coroner will try to determine the cause of death. Officials say more information will be released when the coroner's reports comes out. "We do not anticipate this investigation will disrupt resident activities at the Clark Kerr Campus," police said. Officials said the skeleton was found Tuesday. "We saw a lot of police activity. There was a construction site. They were like demo-ing everything out of this building and all of a sudden just stopped," a man who had been working in the area told KTVU. "The next day we saw the coroner come. A lot of police activity. It surprised me that much." (Read more UC Berkeley stories.)