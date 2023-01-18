Girl, 16, and Her Baby Were Running From 'Massacre' When Killed

Police have released the identities of the six people slain in a central California home early Monday, and they include a 16-year-old and her 10-month-old baby (the teen was previously reported to be 17, and the infant 6 months) who, police say, were trying to flee the "massacre" when they were both shot in the head in the street. In addition to mom Alissa Parraz and baby Nycholas Parraz, the victims were Alissa's brother Marcos Parraz, 19; the teens' uncle Eladio Parraz, 52, and grandmother Rosa Parraz, 72; and Jennifer Analla, 49, who was in a relationship with one of their surviving family members. Eladio Parraz was the family member who had recently been arrested during a parole compliance check carried out at the house; he was later released on bail.

A drug cartel or gang is believed to have been behind the murders, and two suspects are being sought. Two people in the home survived the shooting by hiding in a nearby trailer, and a male survivor, the person who called 911 at 3:30am, survived inside the home. "He could hear shots fired up and down the hallway," the Tulare County sheriff says. "He put his feet against the door to keep them from opening it," and while someone rattled the doorknob at one point, no one entered the room. Police say the Goshen residence where the murders took place has been linked to "routine" gang and drug activity in the past, but no further details on a possible motive have been released. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of any suspects, the Visalia Times-Delta reports. (Read more California stories.)