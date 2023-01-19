Pro Wrestler Jay Briscoe Killed in Car Crash

Pro wrestling star Jay Briscoe was killed in a car crash in Delaware Tuesday after another driver veered into his lane for "unknown reasons," police say. The 38-year-old, whose real name was Jamin Pugh, was pronounced dead at the scene and his two daughters, ages 9 and 12, were hospitalized in critical condition, TMZ reports. The other driver, 27-year-old Lillyanne Ternahan, also died at the scene. Delaware State Police say her 2019 Chevrolet Silverado hit Briscoe's 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 head-on after she suddenly swerved into his lane around 5pm, reports USA Today. Police say Briscoe wasn't wearing a seat belt but his daughters were properly restrained.

It's not clear whether alcohol was involved in the crash, police say. Briscoe competed in Ring of Honor wrestling for more than 20 years. Briscoe and his brother Mark formed a tag-team duo known as the Briscoe Brothers and they were considered the best in ROH history, the BBC reports. World Wrestling Entertainment chief content officer Paul Levesque, aka Triple H, said Briscoe was an "incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe." "From the first show until today, Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day," said Tony Khan, CEO of All Elite Wrestling. (Read more obituary stories.)