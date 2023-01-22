Crime / Monterey Park shooting What We Know About the Mass Shooting Near LA Monterey Park gunman remains at large, with death toll at 10 By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Jan 22, 2023 9:33 AM CST Copied A police officer walks near the scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) View 2 more images Among the details emerging from the mass shooting Saturday night near Los Angeles, one is particularly troubling—the gunman remained at large Sunday. A look at what is known about the shooting: Where: The shooting took place about 10:30pm in the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, about 10 miles from Los Angeles, reports CNN. Monterey Park has a heavy Asian population, accounting for roughly 65% of the city's 61,000 residents, per the Los Angeles Times. It's sometimes called the "first suburban Chinatown," per the New York Times. Victims: Ten people were pronounced dead at the scene, and 10 wounded people were brought to hospitals, some of them in critical condition, per the AP. Second incident?: Police were investigating a second incident Saturday night at another ballroom in nearby Alhambra, reports CBS News. Details were scant, but nobody was injured in the Alhambra incident. Police were still sussing out whether the incidents are related. Gunman/motive: Police say only that a male shooter fled the scene in Monterey Park, reports the Washington Post. Authorities are "looking into every aspect of this," said Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Tracy Koerner, but Koerner said it's too early to know if the shooting was a racially motivated hate crime. Lunar New Year: The shooting took place on Lunar New Year's Eve, a major celebration in Asian communities around the US. The dance studio is located on West Garvey Avenue, a main road that had hosted a lunar festival earlier in the day. Sunday's events have been canceled, per CNN. Scene: "When officers arrived on scene, they observed numerous individuals, patrons ... pouring out of the location, screaming," said Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The owner of a nearby seafood restaurant tells the LA Times that people rushed into his store and told him to lock the door because a man with a semiautomatic weapon was firing. Police have not described the weapon used. Biden: President Biden has been briefed on the shooting by the Homeland Security chief, tweeted press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. The FBI has joined the investigation. (Read more Monterey Park shooting stories.) View 2 more images