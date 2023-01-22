Patrons Fight Off a Gunman Near Mass Shooting

About 20 minutes after a gunman fled the site of a mass shooting in the Los Angeles area on Saturday night, a man walked into another dance hall nearby with a gun. People in the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio in Alhambra wrestled the firearm away from the man, authorities said, and no one was injured. The gunman fled in a white van. The site is about three miles from the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, where 10 people were shot to death Saturday night, CBS News reports.

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said it's not clear whether the gunman, who's being sought, was the same one who opened fire in Monterey Park, though they're investigating. Witnesses in both places said the gunman was an Asian man, though officials have not yet provided descriptions. Some witnesses in Monterey Park also said that getaway vehicle was a white van, per the Los Angeles Times. Investigators have the gun brought to the Alhambra hall, per the Washington Post, but said only that "it was not an assault rifle." Sheriff Robert Luna had also said the gun used in the killings was not an assault rifle, per the AP. "We believe that there's an incident that may be related," he said Sunday. "We're not quire there yet." (Read more Monterey Park shooting stories.)