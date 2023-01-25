Mansion That Was Basically Destroyed in Blaze Sells After 4 Days on Market

A Zillow listing for a $1.49 million mansion in Nashville, Tennessee, didn't shy away from the home's history: Photos on the real estate site show the residence going up in flames. Even so, it was on the market just four days before it sold, the BBC reports. British content creator and entrepreneur Mike Thakur bought it, and will be documenting the renovations online, of course. Thakur, who now lives in Texas with his wife and three kids, says the family has been "looking for something we could kind of renovate and make our own," and this place fit the bill: "It's incredible. It's the house on the top of the hill."

However, he also notes they weren't originally anticipating quite this much work; he says he expects they'll need to "rip out everything down to the studs," but notes that'll just allow them to make the home exactly what they want it to be. It's not clear exactly how much they paid for the mansion, which saw its roof collapse in the blaze. The five-acre property features a "private park-like setting" in the yard, as well as an outdoor kitchen. In 2020, it sold for $10 million, Fox 59 reports. (Read more strange stuff stories.)