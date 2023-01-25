A Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student during class will sue the school district, the teacher's attorney announced Wednesday. Diane Toscano, a lawyer for Abigail Zwerner, said Wednesday that on the day of the shooting, concerned teachers and employees warned administrators three times that the boy had a gun on him and was threatening other students, "but the administration could not be bothered," per the AP. Superintendent George Parker III has said that at least one administrator was told on the day of the shooting that the boy might have had a weapon, but no weapon was found when his backpack was searched.

Police have said school officials didn't tell them about that tip before the shooting, which happened hours later. A source tells NBC News that an hour before the shooting, Zwerner texted a "loved one" saying the child said he had a gun in his backpack and that administrators weren't taking action. Per the source, the text "showed her frustration." The boy shot Zwerner, 25, on Jan. 6 as she taught class at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. Police Chief Steve Drew has characterized the shooting as "intentional," saying the boy aimed at Zwerner and fired one round, striking her in the hand and chest. Zwerner was hospitalized for nearly two weeks but is now recovering at home.

The boy's mother legally purchased the gun used in the shooting, police said. The family's attorney told the AP that his understanding was that the gun was in the woman’s closet on a shelf well over 6 feet high and had a trigger lock that required a key. The family described the boy as having an "acute disability" and being under a care plan "that included his mother or father attending school with him and accompanying him to class every day." The week of the shooting was the first when a parent was not in class with him, the family said. The Newport News School Board will hold a special meeting Wednesday evening to vote on a separation agreement and severance package for Parker, according to a posted agenda.