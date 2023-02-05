The World's Biggest Architectural Abominations

It's rough out there for homely edifices, and Buildworld decided that there's no time like the present to shame them—and only one in the top 10 is outside the United Kingdom or the United States. The site calculated the percentage of negative tweets a particular building had to tabulate the worst of the worst. Without further ado, the world's ugliest buildings:

Scottish Parliament Building: Edinburgh, Scotland. 42.07% J. Edgar Hoover Building: Washington, DC. 37.84% Newport Station: Newport, Wales. 25.73% Boston City Hall: Boston, Mass. 25.03% Preston Train Station: Preston, England. 20.24% Verizon Building: New York City. 19.93% Ryugyong Hotel: Pyongyang, North Korea. 18.95% Watergate complex: Washington, DC. 18.69% Denver International Airport: Denver, Colo. 18.31% Trump Tower: Las Vegas. 17.39%