The World's Biggest Architectural Abominations

No one seems very fond of the Scottish Parliament Building
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 5, 2023 4:05 PM CST
The World's Biggest Architectural Abominations
Flags fly at half mast outside of the Scottish Parliament Building in Edinburgh, Scotland. Saturday, April 17, 2021.   (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

It's rough out there for homely edifices, and Buildworld decided that there's no time like the present to shame them—and only one in the top 10 is outside the United Kingdom or the United States. The site calculated the percentage of negative tweets a particular building had to tabulate the worst of the worst. Without further ado, the world's ugliest buildings:

  1. Scottish Parliament Building: Edinburgh, Scotland. 42.07%
  2. J. Edgar Hoover Building: Washington, DC. 37.84%
  3. Newport Station: Newport, Wales. 25.73%
  4. Boston City Hall: Boston, Mass. 25.03%
  5. Preston Train Station: Preston, England. 20.24%
  6. Verizon Building: New York City. 19.93%
  7. Ryugyong Hotel: Pyongyang, North Korea. 18.95%
  8. Watergate complex: Washington, DC. 18.69%
  9. Denver International Airport: Denver, Colo. 18.31%
  10. Trump Tower: Las Vegas. 17.39%
Read the full piece, with more images. (Or check out other notable lists.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X