Most Animals Ignore Wildlife Cameras. This Bear Took 400 Selfies

Colorado bear was captivated by device
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 27, 2023 12:03 PM CST
The bear tries out a new angle.   (Boulder OSMP)

Animals generally scurry past wildlife cameras without noticing them, but a bear in Boulder spotted one of the devices and decided it was ready for its close-up. The Colorado city's Open Space and Mountain Parks team says the bear took hundreds of "selfies" on a motion-activated camera on a single night last fall, NBC reports. "Of the 580 photos captured, about 400 were bear selfies," OSMP tweeted this week, sharing some of the photos.

The bear, apparently fascinated by the camera, was photographed from numerous angles and covered the camera with its paw for some shots. OSMP says the bear was photographed by one of the nine motion-detecting cameras it has across 46,000 acres of land to monitor sensitive wildlife habitats, USA Today reports. At night, they use infrared light to avoid disturbing nocturnal animals. "These pictures made us laugh, and we thought others would, too," OSMP spokesperson Philip Yates said Thursday. (Read more bear stories.)

