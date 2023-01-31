The Baby Names We're Not Using as Much

Hayden took a big bath in the polls
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 31, 2023 4:27 PM CST
There were a lot fewer Kates and Kamerons in 2022.   (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Seems that 2022 had something against Joy (grumpy much, 2022?), and really did not like Hayden. Arjun and Walter also faltered. So goes BabyCenter's list of baby names that plummeted in popularity in the year just past. The annual list, itself no longer a minor at age 18, looks at the top 500 names as submitted by parents and compares them year-over-year to assign them a standing. Here are the biggest-losing names of 22:

Girls

  1. Hayden (down 203 spots)
  2. Ariyah (down 129)
  3. Mira (down 129)
  4. Kate (down 129)
  5. Katherine (down 127)
  6. Hana (down 126)
  7. Leia (down 122)
  8. Joy (down 112)
  9. Vanessa (down 111)
  10. Alayah (down 102)

Boys

  1. Arjun (down 164)
  2. Walter (down 162)
  3. Royce (down 138)
  4. Khalid (down 138)
  5. Rory (down 127)
  6. Nehemiah (down 110)
  7. Kameron (down 107)
  8. Wade (down 94)
  9. Kane (down 93)
  10. Kian (down 93)

