On Guns, Florida Will Likely Soon Allow 'Constitutional Carry'

Gun rights groups have long pushed for Florida to allow concealed carry of firearms with no permit, and it looks like they're about to get what they want. Legislation outlined this week by state House Speaker Paul Renner, a Republican, would make Florida the 26th state allowing the permitless carrying of guns, a practice that supporters call "constitutional carry," Politico reports. Gov. Ron DeSantis has said more than once he'd sign such a bill if it passes the state legislature, and Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers. While legislation allowing guns to be carried without a permit has gotten "bogged down" in the past, per Politico, it seems nearly certain to make it to DeSantis' desk this time, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The legislation would remove the requirement to get a permit before owning a gun as well as the training requirement needed in order to get a permit. Permits would still be available for those who want them, however; in states that do not allow permitless carry, a permit would still be required in order for Florida gun owners to legally carry firearms in those states. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, however, the legislation would not allow for open carrying of guns, which is currently prohibited in Florida. Democrats said the proposal is dangerous and will put untrained gun owners on the streets. As for DeSantis, says one Democrat lawmaker, "This is another effort to appeal to his conservative base as he runs for president." (Read more Florida stories.)