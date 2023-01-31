TikTok Trend Leads to More Bad News for Kia, Hyundai Owners

Following the TikTok challenge involving joyrides in Kias and Hyundais that are shockingly easy to steal, State Farm and Progressive will no longer be issuing new auto insurance policies for certain Kia and Hyundai models. The model years involved are 2011 to 2021, and the vehicles involved don't have engine immobilizers, allowing them to be hotwired with a screwdriver and a USB cable, Money reports. The denials are so far only taking place in certain cities, however, and the insurance companies say the move is temporary, CNN reports. The statements:

State Farm: "State Farm has temporarily stopped writing new business in some states for certain model years and trim levels of Hyundai and Kia vehicles because theft losses for these vehicles have increased dramatically. This is a serious problem impacting our customers and the entire auto insurance industry.”

Progressive: “During the past year we’ve seen theft rates for certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles more than triple and in some markets these vehicles are almost 20 times more likely to be stolen than other vehicles. Given that we price our policies based on the level of risk they represent, this explosive increase in thefts in many cases makes these vehicles extremely challenging for us to insure. In response, in some geographic areas we have increased our rates and limited our sale of new insurance policies on some of these models."