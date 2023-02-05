Missing Missouri Children Found in Florida Supermarket

Their non-custodial mother, Kristi Gilley, is arrested
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 5, 2023 10:33 AM CST

Police in Florida have located two children who were abducted from Missouri almost a year ago, reports WFLA. The children were discovered in a supermarket in High Springs with their mother, 36-year-old Kristi Gilley, who does not have custody of them. All three were using different identities, say police. Gilley was arrested on a kidnapping warrant in regard to the children, who were ages 10 and 12 when they disappeared in March from suburban Kansas City, per Fox4KC.

Florida police made the discovery inadvertently. Officers were running tag checks of vehicles at a Winn Dixie market when one alerted them to Gilley's fugitive status, per the AP. Gilley was arrested, and the children were turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families, pending their return to family in Missouri. (Read more kidnapping stories.)

