FBI to Search Pence's Home

Agency plans its own check for classified material
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 6, 2023 4:57 PM CST
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks in Florida on a book tour last month.   (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Former Vice President Mike Pence's legal team reported last month it had found classified documents at his home in Indiana. Now the FBI is planning its own search, NBC News reports. Pence's lawyers and the Justice Department are negotiating a date, per the Wall Street Journal. Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed one special counsel to investigate classified documents from his vice presidency that were in President Biden's possession and another to look into classified material former President Donald Trump took home. Trump also is under criminal investigation in the matter.

Members of Congress, including committee chairmen, have been calling for more information on all three cases. Republican Rep. Mike Turner, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, said Sunday he expects a briefing this week, per the Hill. On NBC's Meet the Press, Turner said the Biden administration wants to draw public attention away from its response to the balloon sent by China that was spotted, then shot down, last week. (Read more Mike Pence stories.)

