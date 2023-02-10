Hall of Famer Sues Hotel for $100M After Accusation

Michael Irvin has filed a lawsuit seeking $100 million over accusations he says are false and are destroying his career. The Hall of Fame receiver was dropped from TV networks' Super Bowl coverage after a woman accused him of inappropriate behavior when they met briefly at a hotel Sunday night, TMZ Sports reports. The suit names the woman, an employee at the Renaissance hotel in downtown Phoenix where she encountered Irvin, and Marriott, which owns the hotel. Irvin has lost income as appearances have been canceled this week, the filing says.

No one has specified precisely what the employee and hotel accused Irvin of. His suit says he "casually exchanged pleasantries" with the woman, "shook her hand, and went to his room alone." The filing says that witnesses support that account and that the encounter lasted "no longer than one minute," per the Washington Post. The hotel reported the accusation to the NFL after refusing to interview any witnesses, Irvin argues, in what the suit calls "a rush to judgment." He says he doesn't recall details of the encounter after drinking earlier in the evening. ESPN and the NFL Network canceled his scheduled appearances before Sunday's Super Bowl. (Read more Michael Irvin stories.)