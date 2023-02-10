FBI Searches Mike Pence's Home

The FBI searched former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home Friday as part of a classified records probe, reports the AP. The search followed the discovery of documents with classified markings by attorneys last month. The FBI had already taken possession of what Pence’s lawyer described to the National Archives as a "small number of documents" that had been "inadvertently boxed and transported" to Pence's Indiana home at the end of the Trump administration. The New York Times reports that Pence's aides agreed to the search after discussions with the Justice Department.

A member of Pence’s legal team was at the home and expected the search to take several hours, according to one of the people familiar with the discussions. That person added that the FBI was being given unrestricted access to the home. The former vice president and potential 2024 candidate was out of the state, visiting family in California after the birth of a grandchild. Pence lawyer Greg Jacob says Pence requested a review of records stored at his home "out of an abundance of caution" during the uproar over the discovery of classified documents at President Biden's Delaware residence and former private office.

Material found in the boxes came mostly from Pence’s Naval Observatory vice presidential residence, while other material came from a West Wing office drawer. Pence has said he was unaware the documents had been in his possession. "Let me be clear: Those classified documents should not have been in my personal residence," Pence said at Florida International University last week. "Mistakes were made, and I take full responsibility." (The special counsel in charge of Trump investigations has subpoenaed Pence.)