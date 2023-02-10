Special Counsel Subpoenas Pence in Trump Investigations

The new special counsel in charge of the investigations of former President Donald Trump has subpoenaed former Vice President Mike Pence. The office of Jack Smith, who was appointed in November, has been negotiating with Pence's lawyers for months, ABC News reports. Prosecutors want documents and testimony concerning the attack on the Capitol, including Pence's interactions with the president on Jan. 6, 2021, and any involving the 2020 presidential election, per CNN. Trump publicly and privately pressured Pence to block the certification of electoral votes that day that delivered President Biden his victory.

Smith is supervising investigations into Trump's handling of classified documents that were found at Mar-a-Lago, including whether the former president obstructed efforts to reclaim them, as well as efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Spokespeople for Smith and Pence would not comment on the subpoena Thursday, per CNBC. Pence could try to claim executive privilege protections, as Trump has done. That argument mostly has failed Trump, per the New York Times, though it has delayed some of the cases against him.