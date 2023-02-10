Fetterman Leaves Hospital

Tests show no sign of seizure or stroke, spokesman says
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 10, 2023 4:55 PM CST
Fetterman Out of Hospital
Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., speaks as Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., listens at an event in Philadelphia on Feb. 3.   (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman was released from a hospital on Friday, his office said, and plans to be back on the job in the Senate on Monday. The Pennsylvania freshman was admitted after a lightheaded spell. Doctors had already ruled out a stroke as the cause, and his spokesman said Friday there are no signs Fetterman had suffered a seizure, the Washington Post reports. "In addition to the CT, CTA, and MRI tests ruling out a stroke, his EEG test results came back normal, with no evidence of seizures," Joe Calvello said. Fetterman had a stroke while campaigning for the office. (Read more John Fetterman stories.)

