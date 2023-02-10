Drake Just Made a Huge Super Bowl Bet

The sports betting machine is already in overdrive ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, but one big bet in particular is making everyone put down their beer and wings. CBS Sports reports that Canadian rapper Drake has plunked down $965K on the NFL's biggest game of the year, which could bring in more than $4.5 million if he wins all seven of his wagers. Despite the fact that Philly is favored to win by 1.5 points, Drake laid down $700,000 on Kansas City, which would line his pockets with $1,477,000 if the Chiefs win.

Other bets involve his picks for the Chiefs' first touchdown scorer (Patrick Mahomes, though he also put money down in a separate bet on Juju Smith-Schuster), as well as his assertion that the Chiefs will win both halves, plus all four quarters. Drake also placed two separate bets for the game's MVP: He chose Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and also picked "tight end" as the game's MVP, a position that's never been chosen for that honor in the Super Bowl. In case you think Drake has some inside knowledge on who will emerge the victor, you might not want to blindly follow the lead on what he calls his "psychotic bets." He notes in his Instagram post: "pls do not analyze the logic behind these bets there is none." (Read more Drake stories.)