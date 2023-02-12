Comparison on Shootdowns in Sky: VW Beetle vs. 3 Buses

First came the balloon from China. Then, on Friday, a "high-altitude" object over Alaska. And on Saturday, another high-flying object over the US and Canada. The US military has now shot down three objects in a week spotted in the skies of North America. But more questions than answers are in play, particularly about the latter two shootdowns. Coverage:

Comparisons: The US is pretty sure the Chinese balloon was used for spying, though Beijing denies it, but much less is known about the objects shot down over Alaska and Canada. US officials are using a vehicle comparison: The latter two objects are about the size of a Volkswagen Beetle, reports the Washington Post, while the Chinese balloon was the size of three buses, per NPR.