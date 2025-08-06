Fellow Soldiers Tackled Fort Stewart Shooter

A sergeant shot five soldiers Wednesday at one the country's largest Army bases before he was quickly tackled by other Fort Stewart troops, forcing a brief lockdown, officials said. Few details were immediately available about what led to the gunfire, but officials said the shooter was Sgt. Quornelius Radford, 28, who used a personal handgun, not a military firearm, the AP reports. Law enforcement was sent to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team complex shortly before 11am Wednesday. The shooter was arrested at 11:35am, officials said. Radford opened fire where he worked, but officials wouldn't speculate about a motive.

The injured soldiers are stable and expected to recover, said Brig. Gen. John Lubas. The soldiers who tackled Radford helped ensure his arrest, Lubas said. "These soldiers, without a doubt, prevented further casualties or wounded," he said. Fox News reports that Radford, who is now in pretrial confinement, is an automated logistics sergeant who has never been deployed to combat. He was arrested in Georgia for driving under the influence in May, CNN reports. Lubas said the arrest was "unknown to his chain of command until the event occurred and we started looking into the law enforcement databases."