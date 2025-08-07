Trump Expects to Meet Soon With Putin and Zelensky

President Trump is preparing to meet soon with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the war on Ukraine, administration officials said, picking up on a suggestion made by the Kremlin during the US special envoy's visit there on Wednesday. Trump is open to including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the talks, the Wall Street Journal reports. Although he praised "great progress" made in Steve Witkoff's meeting with Putin, Trump acknowledged that a ceasefire would not begin by Friday, the deadline he had imposed.

Trump told European leaders, including Zelensky, in a phone call Wednesday that the meeting could take place next week, per the New York Times. Ukraine and Russia apparently hadn't officially agreed to the meeting; Trump told reporters later, "There's a very good prospect that they will." He didn't say where a meeting would be held. Trump would be up against suspicion that Putin wants a meeting to drag out peace negotiations to allow attacks on Ukraine to continue and to head off US sanctions on Russia's energy customers. Hours after the Putin-Witkoff talks, Trump placed another 25% tariff on India, a buyer of Russian oil.

There have been suggestions that Putin would bring up an in-person meeting after making no moves toward peace; Trump has not met with him since retaking office in January. "It seems that Russia is now more committed to a ceasefire," Zelensky said in his nightly address to the nation. "The pressure on them is working." Interviewed Wednesday on Fox Business, Secretary of State Marco Rubio sounded like a meeting is not imminent, per the AP. "A lot has to happen before that can occur," he said. A specialist at the Council on Foreign Relations was skeptical of the idea, per the Washington Post, saying Putin has always wanted to meet without having reached any deal. "A bilateral meeting is always a victory for the Russian side," Liana Fix said, "a very successful diversion for him from the momentum of pressure that was building up."