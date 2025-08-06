Crews Search Mountains for Hiker in Difficult Conditions

A seasoned Minnesota hiker vanished after reaching the summit of Wyoming's Cloud Peak, sparking an intense air-and-ground search in challenging wilderness conditions. Grant Gardner, 38, an experienced solo hiker, last contacted his wife on July 29 to say he'd made it to the 13,000-foot peak in the Bighorn Mountains but was exhausted from an unexpectedly tough climb, Fox News reports. Big Horn County Sheriff Ken Blackburn described the conditions faced by searchers as extreme, per the Minneapolis Star Tribune . "At least two rescuers have suffered medical conditions and have had to receive medical care," he said in a statement.

The challenges include the high altitude and difficult terrain, Blackburn said, include winds, thunder, and lightning storms. Gardner, a father of two, had planned a three-day trek that would take him through the Misty Moon Lake area, up Cloud Peak, and back to his car. Phone records confirm he made it to the summit and texted home around 7pm, a late hour that is alarming because of the rugged descent and a lack of marked trails. His vehicle was later found at the trailhead where he began his hike. Lauren Gardner told Cowboy State Daily that she's counting on her husband's years of hiking experience and attention to detail. "He knows what he's doing and has the skills," she said. "I'm just hoping right now."