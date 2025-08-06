Now Banned in NFL: Smelling Salts

The NFL is banning the use of smelling salts during games, saying the products aren't proven to be safe and also could mask signs of a concussion. The league sent a memo to teams on Tuesday explaining the decision to ban smelling salts and any other ammonia inhalant during pregame activities, games, and halftime, both on the sidelines and in locker rooms, reports the AP .

"In 2024, the FDA issued a warning to companies that produce commercially available ammonia inhalants (AIs), as well as to consumers, about the purchase and use of AIs, regarding the lack of evidence supporting the safety or efficacy of AIs marketed for improving mental alertness or boosting energy," according to the memo seen by the AP. "The FDA noted potential negative effects from AI use."

The memo goes on to say that AIs "also have the potential to mask certain neurologic signs and symptoms, including some potential signs of concussion. As a result, the NFL Head, Neck, and Spine Committee recommended prohibiting the use of AIs for any purpose during play in the NFL." San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle first disclosed the ban during an interview with the NFL Network on Tuesday, adding that he hoped the league would relent and "figure out a middle ground."

That won't happen, though, according to the memo, which explicitly prohibits any club personnel from providing or supplying products such as ammonia capsules, inhalers, ammonia in a cup, or any form whatsoever of smelling salts. Smelling salts and other similar products have been a staple on NFL sidelines for years, with many players believing they can provide a sudden jolt of energy or alertness.