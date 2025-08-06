Mystery Surrounds Designer's Death at Montauk Yacht Club

A 33-year-old New York designer was found dead under mysterious circumstances on a docked boat at the exclusive Montauk Yacht Club in the Hamptons. Martha Nolan-O'Slatarra, a Manhattan resident and founder of the clothing label East x East, was discovered just after midnight on Tuesday, according to Suffolk County Police. A man called 911, reporting an "unconscious" woman, and by the time first responders arrived, bystanders had already tried CPR. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the cause of death remains unclear after a preliminary investigation, and homicide detectives are now on the case, NBC News reports. The yacht club, a swanky 16-acre property on Lake Montauk at the eastern tip of Long Island, said it is cooperating fully with law enforcement and expressed condolences over the incident. A club member tells the New York Post that some people heard screaming from the docks Monday night.

Nolan-O'Slatarra was not just a designer—she also worked as director of operations at K IV Capital Management in New York. Both her brand and her firm declined to comment following her death. Born in Ireland, she moved to the US when she was 26 to chase her ambitions, telling the Irish Independent last year that she left the small town of Carlow because she always knew she "wanted to be successful" and was "money-driven, business-driven."

Fergal Browne, a councillor in Carlow, tells the Irish Times that the community's thoughts are with the family. "The death of a young woman with her life cut short and who did have years ahead of her makes this so heartbreaking," Browne says. "Martha is from a long established and highly respected farming family. It is so devastating for them all."