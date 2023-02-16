No Survivors as Black Hawk Crashes Along Highway

2 Tennessee National Guard members died in the Alabama crash
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 16, 2023 12:15 AM CST
No Survivors as Black Hawk Crashes Along Highway
Law enforcement work at the scene of a Black Hawk helicopter crash Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in the unincorporated community of Harvest, Ala. U.S. military officials say two people on board the helicopter, which was from the Tennessee National Guard, were killed.   (Chris Montgomery via AP)

A routine training mission ended in tragedy for the Tennessee National Guard members aboard a Black Hawk helicopter that crashed Wednesday near Huntsville, Alabama. The helicopter went down alongside Highway 53 in Madison County around 3pm. CBS News reports videos taken by witnesses show black smoke pouring into the air. The Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed the two crew members aboard were killed. In a tweet, the Tennessee National Guard said federal and state authorities are investigating.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of two Tennessee National Guardsmen, and our prayers are with their families during this heartbreaking tragedy," said Tennessee Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Warner Ross in a statement. "We ask Tennesseans to join us in supporting their families during this time of unthinkable grief." The sheriff’s office noted the crash spurred heavy traffic delays that aren't expected to ease until some time Thursday, reports the AP. (Read more helicopter crash stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X