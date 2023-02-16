No Survivors as Black Hawk Crashes Along Highway

A routine training mission ended in tragedy for the Tennessee National Guard members aboard a Black Hawk helicopter that crashed Wednesday near Huntsville, Alabama. The helicopter went down alongside Highway 53 in Madison County around 3pm. CBS News reports videos taken by witnesses show black smoke pouring into the air. The Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed the two crew members aboard were killed. In a tweet, the Tennessee National Guard said federal and state authorities are investigating.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of two Tennessee National Guardsmen, and our prayers are with their families during this heartbreaking tragedy," said Tennessee Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Warner Ross in a statement. "We ask Tennesseans to join us in supporting their families during this time of unthinkable grief." The sheriff’s office noted the crash spurred heavy traffic delays that aren't expected to ease until some time Thursday, reports the AP. (Read more helicopter crash stories.)