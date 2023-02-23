Cops: Man Took Truck for Unusually Long Test Drive

He was arrested inside an Atlantic City casino, 40 miles away from the dealership
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 23, 2023 10:25 AM CST
The Tropicana casino and resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.   (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

A New Jersey man who apparently gambled on not getting caught took a new pickup truck for a test drive and was arrested at a casino almost 40 miles away. Police in Stafford Township say Jason DeAngelo, 47, took a 2023 white GMC Sierra from a dealership around 11am Saturday and never returned, Fox News reports. Police say the dealership called police around 8:15pm. "A short time later, the vehicle was observed by the Tuckerton Borough Police Department on Rt. 539, and they attempted to stop the vehicle," police say in a Facebook post. "The vehicle did not stop, and drove south on the parkway. They did not pursue the vehicle any further."

The Stafford Township Police Department notes it was "able to gain intelligence that the vehicle and DeAngelo were in the Atlantic City area near the Tropicana Casino." Police say the pickup truck was found in the casino's parking garage and DeAngelo was arrested inside the casino without incident. He was charged with third-degree unlawful taking of means of conveyance and second-degree eluding. (Read more car theft stories.)

