Alex Murdaugh Receives Two Life Sentences

Alex Murdaugh received no mercy on Friday from the judge in his double-murder trial. One day after he was convicted of killing his wife and son, the 54-year-old was sentenced to life without parole, reports the AP. He actually received two consecutive life sentences, per CNN. As the hearing started, Murdaugh again declared his innocence: "I would never hurt my wife Maggie," he told Judge Clifton Newman. "And I would never hurt my son Paul Paul." Newman, though, called the trial "one of the most troubling cases" he has ever seen. Addressing Murdaugh, he said: "You have engaged in duplicitous conduct here in the courtroom, here on the witness stand, and as established by the testimony, throughout the time leading from the time of the indictment and prior to the time of the indictment to this point in time."

On Thursday, the jury in the six-week trial took only about three hours to reach a guilty verdict. Not surprisingly, juror Craig Moyer tells ABC News that it was damning video from the phone of Paul Murdaugh that sealed Alex Murdaugh's fate. The latter's voice could be heard on the clip, refuting his claims that he was never with his son and wife the night they were killed. When Alex Murdaugh took the stand in his own defense, he admitted lying about that. Moyer said he came off as a "big liar" to the jury. "He knew what he wanted to say. I mean, he is a lawyer." (Read more Alex Murdaugh stories.)