In Ohio, Another Train Derailment

About 20 cars of a Norfolk Southern cargo train derailed near Springfield, Ohio, Saturday evening, the second derailment of the company's trains in the state in a month, per the AP. But unlike the Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, a company spokesperson said there were no materials deemed hazardous aboard the train, reports the Columbus Dispatch. Two tankers contained had "residual amounts of diesel exhaust fluid" and another pair had "residual amounts of polyacrylamide water solution," per WHIO, but the material posed no threat to nearby drinking water, said Clark County officials.

The train, which did not have passengers, derailed around 5pm Saturday by State Route 41, near the Clark County Fairgrounds. Springfield is about 46 miles west of the state capital of Columbus. The Clark County Emergency Management Agency asked residents within 1,000 feet of the derailment to shelter in place, but the agency did not issue evacuation orders. Last month, 38 cars of a Norfolk Southern freight train in East Palestine, Ohio, derailed and several of the train's cars carrying hazardous materials burned. The crash prompted an evacuation of about half the town’s roughly 5,000 residents, an ongoing multigovernmental emergency response, and worries among residents of long-term health impacts.