On Thursday night, residents of East Palestine, Ohio, were able to confront an official from Norfolk Southern after the derailment that spilled chemicals in their community. While they were able to vent their anger, few seemed to leave the public forum satisfied by the comments of the railroad's Darrell Wilson, reports the AP. One particularly telling example:
- Wilson: "We are sorry. We’re very sorry for what happened. We feel horrible about it."
- Crowd: "Evacuate us!" yelled one person over the apology, per the New York Times. "Get my grandchildren out of here!" shouted another man. "If you care about us, get our grandkids out."
And other examples:
- Wilson: “We’re going to do the right thing, we’re going to clean up the site. We’re going to test until we get all the contamination gone.”
- Crowd: “No, you’re not!” one voice yelled, per CNN.
- EPA official: When the EPA's Debra Shore told residents that tests have shown the air to be safe, residents booed and laughed. "Don't lie to us," called out one voice.
- Another plea: “It’s not safe here,” said one man, addressing Wilson and government officials. “I’m begging you, by the grace of God, please get our people out of here.” When Wilson said Norfolk Southern hadn't discussed the possibility of moving people out, someone shouted, "Why?"
- Numbers: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday that 2.1 million gallons of liquid waste and about 1,400 tons of solid waste have so far been removed from the site of the derailment. The EPA has ordered Norfolk Southern to test for the presence of dioxins.
