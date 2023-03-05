Trump: An Indictment Would Help Me in Polls

Former President Trump addressed the CPAC convention on Saturday, but it appears his most noteworthy comments were delivered to reporters prior to his speech. In those remarks, Trump insisted he would not drop out of the 2024 race if indicted in one of the state and federal investigations he faces, reports the New York Times. "Oh, absolutely, I won’t even think about leaving,” he said, per the AP. In fact, he said an indictment would probably just help his poll numbers. "But it’s a very bad thing for America," he added. "It’s very bad for the country.”

During his nearly two-hour speech later, Trump did not directly criticize any of his current or potential GOP rivals, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Instead, he used stark terms to cast himself as the only able candidate. “I am your warrior. I am your justice,” Trump told the crowd. “And for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution.” He added: “This is it, either they win or we win. And if they win, we no longer have a country."

According to Politico, Trump received some of his strongest applause when discussing what it terms "culture war battles over parental rights and women’s sports." At one point, he declared: “I will revoke every Biden policy promoting the chemical castration and sexual mutilization of our youth and ask Congress to send me a bill prohibiting child sexual mutilation in all 50 states. That should be easy. And we will keep men out of women’s sports. How ridiculous. That will take place on day one.” (Read more Donald Trump stories.)