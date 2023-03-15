Black Man Found Dismembered After Scared Phone Call. Sheriff Ruled Out Foul Play

On Oct. 2, a frantic Rasheem Carter called his mother and told her "three truckloads of white men" were chasing him. She told him to call the police, and when she didn't hear from him again, she reported him missing. A month later, his body was found in a wooded area near Taylorsville, Mississippi, where he'd been working. It had been dismembered, with his head and other body parts severed, the Washington Post reports. The local sheriff initially said there was "no reason" to suspect foul play—but now, months later and after outcry from Carter's family, he's changing his tune a bit. More from the coverage:

What happened: Carter was working in Taylorsville, about 100 miles away from his Fayette, Mississippi, home, on a short-term contracting job as he saved money to reopen his restaurant, which shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic. His mother says he fled the job in October after some sort of disagreement with at least one co-worker, NBC News reports. She says he mentioned multiple people from the job as possibly threatening him. The sheriff confirms there were "a couple of verbal altercations" between Carter and at least one colleague, but hasn't revealed what they were about.