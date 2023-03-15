Black Man Found Dismembered After Scared Phone Call. Sheriff Ruled Out Foul Play

On Oct. 2, a frantic Rasheem Carter called his mother and told her "three truckloads of white men" were chasing him. She told him to call the police, and when she didn't hear from him again, she reported him missing. A month later, his body was found in a wooded area near Taylorsville, Mississippi, where he'd been working. It had been dismembered, with his head and other body parts severed, the Washington Post reports. The local sheriff initially said there was "no reason" to suspect foul play—but now, months later and after outcry from Carter's family, he's changing his tune a bit. More from the coverage:
- What happened: Carter was working in Taylorsville, about 100 miles away from his Fayette, Mississippi, home, on a short-term contracting job as he saved money to reopen his restaurant, which shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic. His mother says he fled the job in October after some sort of disagreement with at least one co-worker, NBC News reports. She says he mentioned multiple people from the job as possibly threatening him. The sheriff confirms there were "a couple of verbal altercations" between Carter and at least one colleague, but hasn't revealed what they were about.
- Not himself: Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston says everyone at that job has been interviewed. “They said [Carter's] whole demeanor had changed. They weren’t sure what was going on,” he says. "They just said he kept to himself more. He usually joked around, and in the last week or so they weren’t able to do that." The colleagues mentioned as possible threats were confirmed to have been at another job site almost 100 miles away when Carter was last seen alive.
- Timeline: Carter did go to the police station after his last conversation with his mom, but Houston said last year that Carter did not report that he was in any sort of danger, and simply appeared to be in need of a ride back to his hotel. Carter was last spotted in the woods around 4:30pm on Oct. 2 in footage from a private landowner’s game camera, apparently alone.
- Police theory: Houston says that "there’s no indication that someone killed him. The evidence we do have does coincide with what animals would do to a body.”
- Family disagrees: But Carter's family isn't buying the idea that an animal is responsible for dismembering Carter. "There is nothing natural about this. What we have is a Mississippi lynching," family attorney Benjamin Crump says, per the BBC. "This was a nefarious act. This was an evil act." Carter's mom says he was lucid when they spoke, not under the influence of any intoxicants, and that he had no history of mental health issues.
- Sheriff's current stance: On Tuesday, the day after a family press conference with Crump, Houston clarified that he has not ruled out the possibility Carter was murdered. "Nothing is being swept under the rug. There’s nothing to hide," he said, adding that the investigation is ongoing and search warrants are in process.
